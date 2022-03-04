ATMA Result 2022 declared: Direct link here

New Delhi, Mar 04: The Association of Indian Management (ATMA Result 2022) has released the February session results the AIMS Test for Management. The same is available on the official website.

The ATMA 2022 Result contains details such as name of the candidate, overall percentile and sectional marks. The ATMA was held on February 26. ATMA is conducted multiple times in a year for admissions to 524 participating colleges that offer MBA, PGDM, MCA, PGDBA programmes.

In order to check our result, candidates have to enter their login credentials, user ID and password. To check the ATMA Result 2022 visit, atmaaims.com.

