YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ATMA Result 2022 declared: Direct link here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 04: The Association of Indian Management (ATMA Result 2022) has released the February session results the AIMS Test for Management. The same is available on the official website.

    ATMA Result 2022 declared: Direct link here

    The ATMA 2022 Result contains details such as name of the candidate, overall percentile and sectional marks. The ATMA was held on February 26. ATMA is conducted multiple times in a year for admissions to 524 participating colleges that offer MBA, PGDM, MCA, PGDBA programmes.

    In order to check our result, candidates have to enter their login credentials, user ID and password. To check the ATMA Result 2022 visit, atmaaims.com.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 13:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X