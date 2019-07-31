  • search
    Assam HSLC 10th result 2019 declared, how to check through SMS

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 31: The Assam HSLC 10th result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    The exam was held from July 1 to July 6 in two shifts. The results can be accessed through SMS also. BSNL users have to type SEBA18 give a space, enter roll number and send it to 57766.

    Assam HSLC 10th result 2019 declared, how to check through SMS

    Idea. Jio and Vodafone users will have to type, AS10 give space, type your roll number and send it to 58888111. For Airtel users, type AS10 give space, type roll number and send to 5207011. The results are available on resultsassam.nic.in and sebaonline.org.

    How to check Assam HSLC 10th result 2019:

    Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 16:47 [IST]
