Assam Class 10 results 2019 to be declared next week, check date

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 07: The Assam Class 10 results 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

There is confirmation now that the results would be declared next week. Officials say that the results would be declared on May 15. The results are likely to be declared by 9 am on May 15.

This year the Assam board had taken strict measures to prevent cheating in the examinations. The board had made some centres sensitive and also put in place special arrangements to ensure that the exams were conducted in a free and fair manner. There were also CCTVs installed in all centres to monitor the process. The results once declared will be available on http://www.examresults.net/assam.

How to check Assam Class 10 results 2019:

Go to http://www.examresults.net/assam

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout