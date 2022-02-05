GATE 2022 exam starts today: What you should know

APPSC recruitment 2022: Vacancy details, eligibility, pay scale and more

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 05: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited applications for filling up of 77 Post for Post Graduate Teacher [PGT). Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of APPSC. The last date to fill out the online application form is March 11, 2022.

APPSC recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Out of 77 Posts, 60 posts of PGTs are reserved for APST candidates, 2 posts are reserved for APST PwD candidates and 15 posts are unreserved i.e., for open competition.

APPSC recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

2nd Class Master Degree in the concerned subject from a recognised University with B.Ed.

APPSC recruitment 2022: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 150 for APST and Rs 200 for others.

APPSC recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Scale Pay Matrix Level - 8,Rs 47,600-1-,51-,100, Group 'B' Gazetted, under the Department of Education.

APPSC recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 21 years to 35 years as of March 11. However, the upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for APST and another 5 years relaxation for Departmental working under Govt. and Semi Govt. of the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

For PwD candidates, upper age limit will be further relaxed for 15 years.

APPSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates are required to apply online using the website www.appsc.gov.in. Before applying online, candidate must mandatory carry out 0NE TIME REGISTRATION tOTRI on the Commission's website wr w.aoosc.sov.in

Candidates are required to apply online using the website www.appsc.gov.in Detail instructions for One Time Registration (OTR) and 0nline Application are available on the above-mentioned website.

Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 13:41 [IST]