APPSC jobs 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility and how to apply

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 13: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to various posts falling under Group-I Services. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website.

The last date to apply for APPSC jobs is 2 November 2022.

The APPSC recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 92 vacancies for various Group-1 posts.

Arunachal govt decides to transfer APPSC paper leak case to CBI

The application processing fee is Rs.250 for unreserved category candidates and Rs.120 is the examination fee.

How to apply

Go to the official website appsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on One Time Profile Registration

Register and create profile

Apply for the desired post

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit and save copy for future reference.