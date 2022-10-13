YouTube
    APPSC jobs 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility and how to apply

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 13: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to various posts falling under Group-I Services. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website.

    The last date to apply for APPSC jobs is 2 November 2022.

    The APPSC recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 92 vacancies for various Group-1 posts.

    Arunachal govt decides to transfer APPSC paper leak case to CBIArunachal govt decides to transfer APPSC paper leak case to CBI

    The application processing fee is Rs.250 for unreserved category candidates and Rs.120 is the examination fee.

    How to apply

    • Go to the official website appsc.gov.in
    • On the homepage, click on One Time Profile Registration
    • Register and create profile
    • Apply for the desired post
    • Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee
    • Submit and save copy for future reference.

    Read more about:  

    X