    APPSC Group 2 Revised Answer Key released, results on this date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 06: The APPSC Group 2 Revised Answer Key has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission conducted the screening test for the post falling under Group-II services on May 5. Now that the answer keys have been released, the next step would be to declare the results. The results will be declared after July 12 2019.

    The objections that were received on the questions were referred to to the Experts Committee for consideration and based on the recommendation the revised answer keys were notified.

    The commission has deleted nine questions and the options for seven questions were revised from the initial key. If a candidate wants to file objections on these revised keys, they may do so in the prescribed manner, which is available under Key and Objections in the website.

    The commission further said that no fresh objections other than on these revised questions or keys will be entertained at this stage and inclusion of any fresh objection will render the entire set of objections as invalid. The objections by post or in person must reach the commission's office by July 12 2019 by 5 pm.

    andhra pradesh public service commission answer key

    Story first published: Saturday, July 6, 2019, 10:03 [IST]
