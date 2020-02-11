APPSC Fisheries Development Officer Results 2020 declared: DV round dates

New Delhi, Feb 11: The APPSC Fisheries Development Officer Results 2020 have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were declared by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission. The APPSC has also released the list of the candidates selected for the Document Verification round. The recruitment is being conducted for the recruitment of fisheries development officer.

The online computer based test was conducted on May 28 2019 and May 29 2019. The selected candidates will have to appear for the DV on March 4 and March 5 2020 at the Commission's Office, New HOD'S Building, 2nd Floor, opposite Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium M.G. Road Vijayawada-520010. The results are available on psc.ap.gov.in.