APOSS Result 2019 officially declared

New Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 10: The APOSS Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society conducted the written and practical exam for SSC and intermediate students between July 11 and July 21 2019. These exams meant to give students a second chance to qualify are held twice a year. The results are available on apopenschool.org.

How to check APOSS Result 2019:

Go to apopenschool.org

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout