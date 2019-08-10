  • search
    APOSS Result 2019 officially declared

    New Delhi, Aug 10: The APOSS Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society conducted the written and practical exam for SSC and intermediate students between July 11 and July 21 2019. These exams meant to give students a second chance to qualify are held twice a year. The results are available on apopenschool.org.

    How to check APOSS Result 2019:

    • Go to apopenschool.org
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, August 10, 2019, 10:34 [IST]
