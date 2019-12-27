  • search
    AP SLPRB Exam Result 2019 declared, check interview date and venue

    New Delhi, Dec 27: The AP SLPRB Exam Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The exams were conducted on November 17 and the same was held at six different centres across the state.

    Those candidates who will be called for the interview will get their call letter via email. The interview will be conducted at Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, located in the DGP office / Police Head Quarters, Mangalagiri, Guntur District. The interview is scheduled for January 3 2020 and there would be no TA/DA provided. The result is available on slprb.ap.gov.in.

    How to download AP SLPRB Exam Result 2019:

    • Go to slprb.ap.gov.in
    • Click on the latest news section
    • Click on List of candidates called for Interview for post of Asst. Public Prosecutor
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 8:08 [IST]
