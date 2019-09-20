AP Grama Sachivalayam Result 2019: Website opening now

New Delhi, Sep 20: The AP Grama Sachivalayam Result 2019 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

After the result was declared, there was a problem with the website. Due to overload most candidates were unable to access their results. However the link is opening now and students can check their results.

The cut-off marks too have been released along with the result. The exam was conducted to fill 1,26,728 vacancies to the post of Village Panchayat Secretary, VRO, Village Surveyor, Village Agriculture Assistant, Protection Secretary among other posts. The result is available on https://vswsht19241112.apcfss.in/SearchVsws2019785639.htm.