    New Delhi, Oct 15: The AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment vacant posts are yet to be notified. The vacancies once notified will be available on the official website.

    "Still the decision regarding publishing second list by reducing the cut off marks or issuing fresh notification for filling vacancies have not been taken. As and when decision is taken, it will be intimated to all concerned," Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Andhra Pradesh has tweeted.

    AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment: Latest update on vacant posts

    The AP Grama Sachivalayam Result 2019 was declared in September. The cut-off marks too have been released along with the result. The exam was conducted to fill 1,26,728 vacancies to the post of Village Panchayat Secretary, VRO, Village Surveyor, Village Agriculture Assistant, Protection Secretary among other posts. The selected candidates were issued letters on September 30 2019.

    Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 7:51 [IST]
