AP Grama Sachivalayam hall ticket 2019 released, direct link to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 28: The AP Grama Sachivalayam hall ticket 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The hall tickets for the category II exam has been released. The hall tickets for the exam of the VRO, Survey Assistant, ANM/Ward Health Secretary, Village Agriculture Secretary and Village Horticulture Secretary have been released.

The exam for the VRO, Survey Assistant, ANM/Ward Health Secretary, will be held on September 3 2019, while for the Village Agriculture Secretary and Village Horticulture Secretary, it is on September 4 2019.

"Date of Exam: 06-09-2019, 07-09-2019 & 08-09-2019 Hall tickets will be available from 30-08-2019, 4 PM onwards." The direct link to download the AP Grama Sachivalayam hall ticket 2019 is https://vswsht19241112.apcfss.in/SearchVsws2019785639.htm.