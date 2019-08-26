AP Grama Sachivalayam Hall Ticket 2019 for Category III shortly

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 26: The AP Grama Sachivalayam Hall Ticket 2019 has been released. The same is alas available on the official website.

The hall tickets for the Category I and II were released. The hall ticket for Category III will be released shortly.

As per the revised schedule the exam will be held between September 1 and 8 2019. The hall ticket is available on gramsachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

How to download AP Grama Sachivalyam hall ticket 2019:

Go to gramsachivalayam.ap.gov.in

Click on hall ticket link

Enter required details

Log in

View admit card

Download

Take a printout