  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AP Grama Sachivalayam Hall Ticket 2019 for Category III shortly

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 26: The AP Grama Sachivalayam Hall Ticket 2019 has been released. The same is alas available on the official website.

    The hall tickets for the Category I and II were released. The hall ticket for Category III will be released shortly.

    AP Grama Sachivalayam Hall Ticket 2019 for Category III shortly

    As per the revised schedule the exam will be held between September 1 and 8 2019. The hall ticket is available on gramsachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

    How to download AP Grama Sachivalyam hall ticket 2019:

    • Go to gramsachivalayam.ap.gov.in
    • Click on hall ticket link
    • Enter required details
    • Log in
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh

    Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 7:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue