AP Grama Sachivalayam Hall Ticket 2019 for Category III shortly
New Delhi
New Delhi, Aug 26: The AP Grama Sachivalayam Hall Ticket 2019 has been released. The same is alas available on the official website.
The hall tickets for the Category I and II were released. The hall ticket for Category III will be released shortly.
As per the revised schedule the exam will be held between September 1 and 8 2019. The hall ticket is available on gramsachivalayam.ap.gov.in.
How to download AP Grama Sachivalyam hall ticket 2019:
- Go to gramsachivalayam.ap.gov.in
- Click on hall ticket link
- Enter required details
- Log in
- View admit card
- Download
- Take a printout