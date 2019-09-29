  • search
    AP Grama Sachivalayam Appointment Letters to be issued tomorrow

    New Delhi, Sep 29: The AP Grama Sachivalayam Appointment Letters will be issued this week. More details will be available on the official website.

    Meanwhile, the appointment letters will be issued on Monday, September 30. The letters are being issued subject to their being found medically fit in the appropriate medical classification, and if he/she is of sound health, active habits and free from any bodily defect or infirmity.

    AP Grama Sachivalayam Appointment Letters to be issued tomorrow

    "VS/WS Exams.- District wise qualified candidates list was sent to Collectors (DSC chairman). They are preparing post wise/ category/ sub-category wise list of candidates to be called for certificate verification. Soon such candidates will be informed and lists will be published," Gopal Krishna Principal Secretary Panchayati Raj and Rural Development had said.

    The Chief Minister will hold a video conference to address the new appointees. The result may be recalled was announced on September 19, 2019. Over 21 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams held between September 1 and September 8, 2019.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 29, 2019, 8:41 [IST]
