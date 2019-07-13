AP EAMCET option entry on apeamcet.nic.in soon

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 13: The AP EAMCET Option Entry will begin soon. More details will be available on the official website.

The counselling which was scheduled to begin on July 3 was postponed. It was then supposed to commence from July 8 onwards. However an update now states that the option entry will commence after July 12 only.

"In view of certain ranks which are yet to be received in respect of candidates who sought recounting, re-verification of their Intermediate marks, the ongoing Certificate Verification is extended up to 11.07.2019 and the option entry will commence after 12.07.2019 instead of 08.07.2019," the Council said. More details will be available on apeeamcet.nic.in.