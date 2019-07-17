AP EAMCET Option Entry further delayed: Check details here

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 17: The AP EAMCET 2019 option entry process has been further delayed. More details are available on the official website.

The counselling which was scheduled to begin on July 3 was postponed. It was then supposed to commence from July 8 onwards. It was then said that the process would commence after July 12, but there has been no update since then. The process was earlier delayed to accommodate students who 12th results and merit rank may have changed.

The entire admission process will have to end this month. If the stalemate continues, then students would look to take admissions in private institutions or go to other states.

The delay is opting to talks on enhanced fee between the management of the private colleges and the state government. Until these talks are complete, the option entry will not take place.

"In view of certain ranks which are yet to be received in respect of candidates who sought recounting, re-verification of their Intermediate marks, the ongoing Certificate Verification is extended up to 11.07.2019 and the option entry will commence after 12.07.2019 instead of 08.07.2019," the Council said. More details will be available on apeeamcet.nic.in.