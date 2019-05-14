AP 10th result 2019 result to be declared today at this time

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 14: The AP 10th result 2019 will be today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results would be declared on May 14 at 11 am.

The results were slightly delayed this year as the officials were busy with election duty. The exams were conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) from March 11 to April 2 2019.

Last year, it may be recalled the results were declared on April 29 itself. The pass percentage was recorded at 94.48. The results once declared will be available on www.bseap.org.

How to check AP SSC 2019 result:

Go to www.bseap.org or examresults.net

or Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout