  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AP 10th result 2019 result to be declared today at this time

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 14: The AP 10th result 2019 will be today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The results would be declared on May 14 at 11 am.

    AP 10th result 2019 result to be declared today at this time

    The results were slightly delayed this year as the officials were busy with election duty. The exams were conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) from March 11 to April 2 2019.

    Last year, it may be recalled the results were declared on April 29 itself. The pass percentage was recorded at 94.48. The results once declared will be available on www.bseap.org.

    How to check AP SSC 2019 result:

    • Go to www.bseap.org or examresults.net
    • Click on the results link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh results

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue