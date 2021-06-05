Annular Solar Eclipse 2021: Date, India timings and visibility

What is annular solar eclipses?

"Ring of fire" or annular solar eclipses occur when the moon, is near its farthest point from Earth, called apogee, and the Sun's outer edges remain visible to form a ring of fire in the sky.

"Ring of fire" spectacle in an annular eclipse is only visible for a short time and will not last more than 12 minutes. In 2020, the annular solar eclipse lasted just under 90 seconds.

Solar Eclipse 2021: Time and Visibility

On June 10, the solar eclipse will begin at 1:42 pm IST (8:12 UTC) and will end at 6:41 pm (13:11 UTC), according to Timeanddate.com. The celestial event will last for about 100 minutes. The solar eclipse is expected to begin from Canada, then moves towards the polar regions.

The greatest eclipse will be visible in northern Greenland at its local time and likely to end at sunset over northeastern Siberia.

The much awaited 'ring of fire' will last a maximum of 3 minutes 51 seconds in the path of annularity.

When is the next solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse will occur on December 4, 2021. Mot of South Australia, southern Africa, South in South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica would witness the celestial event.

How often does a solar eclipse happen?

Undoubtedly, eclipses excite more interest than any other event in astronomy. But, how rare are these events? Total solar eclipses, are often called rare occurrence. That seems to be a popular misconception. On an average, a total solar eclipse occurs on every 18 months.

That means two totalities for every three years. The occurrence of the eclipse depends on the particular calendar years. Every year, one can witness two solar eclipses.

The maximum number of solar eclipses that can take place in the same year is five, but this is rare.