All India Fire Sub Officers exam 2019: Dates, eligibility and physical standard details

New Delhi, Sep 23: The All India Fire Sub Officers exam 2019 will be held soon. More details will be available on the official website.

The online process would close on September 29 2019. The course is of 33 weeks. It would consist 21 weeks at Regional Training Centre and 12 weeks of field or practical experience.

The admit card would be released by the first week of October 2019. A candidate would need to have a Bachelor's degree in any branch of Engineering recognized by A.I.C.T.E. or Board of Technical Education. Candidates must be able to read, write, speak both in Hindi and English. Candidates should have passed the qualifying examination as on or before 31st August 2019.

The upper age limit is 25 years and it is relaxable up to 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for the OBC category candidates.

The physical standards are as given below:

Male Minimum:- Height: 165 cms. (Relaxable by 5 cms in the case of Nepali, Garhwalls, Assamese, Gorkha & Nagaland tribes). Chest: 81 cms unexpanded with a minimum expansion of 5 cms Weight: min. 50 kgs.

For Female Minimum:- Height: 157 cms. (Relaxable by 2.5 cms in the case of Garhwalls, Assamese, Gorkha & Nagaland tribes). Weight: min. 46 kgs.