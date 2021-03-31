All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 15 results declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 31: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 15 results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

To check your results you will have to use your AIBE 15 roll number. "The result for AIBE-XV held on 24th January, 2021 would be uploaded in the 3rd week of March, 2021," said a statement on the AIBE website.

The All India Bar Examination was held as a centre based offline exam for 100 multiple choice questions. Those qualifying the exam will be awarded with a Certificate of Practice, which enables candidates to practice in an Indian court of law.

The answer keys have already been release and the results are being released after taking into consideration the objections raised. There will be no negative marking in the AIBE 15 exam. The results are available on allindiabarexamination.com.