    AIMA MAT IBT Exam 2022: Registration underway, when to apply, check dates

    New Delhi, Sep 19: AIMA MAT IBT Exam 2022: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has begun a special drive registration for MAT Internet Based Test (IBT) 2022 exam. More details are available on the official website.

    The AIMA will conduct the MAT 2022 exam on October 8 and October 10. Those applying for the exam scheduled October 8 can register till October 5 while those who wish to appear for the MAT IBT Exam scheduled on October 10 can register till October 7.

    Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,850 to register. The exam will be for 2.5 hours.

    The MAT IBT paper will comprise 200 questions with 40 questions per section. The question paper is divided into five sections ie Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Data Analysis and Sufficiency, Mathematical Skills and Indian and Global Environment. To register for the AIMA MAT Exam 2022 visit mat.aima.in.

    Important Dates: AIMA MAT IBT Exam 2022:

    Last date to register: October 5 and 7

    Admit Card release date: October 6 and 8

    Exam Date: October 8 and 10

    Slot timings (October 8 exam): 10 am to 12.30 pm and 4 pm to 6.30 pm

    Slot timings (October 10 exam): 10 am to 12.30 pm and 4 pm to 6.30 pm

    Story first published: Monday, September 19, 2022, 17:18 [IST]
    X