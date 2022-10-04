Agra: Teen killed after being hit by four-wheeler

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 04: A 12-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a four-wheeler, police said.

    The incident took place at Abhaypura Mor under the Malpura police station limits, they said.

    The girl was crossing the road when the four-wheeler hit her, police said, adding that driver of the vehicle fled the spot.

    The girl was rushed to the Sarojini Naidu hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, police said, according to news agency PTI.

    The family members of the deceased did not allow the post mortem to take place, police said, adding that search is on to arrest the accused driver.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 8:50 [IST]
