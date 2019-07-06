  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    A cool cloudy morning in Delhi, light rains expected

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 06: It was a cool, cloudy Saturday morning in the national capital, with minimum temperature settling one notch below the season's average at 26.5 degrees Celsius.

    Parts of the city received rains in the last 24 hours, with total rainfall being 25 mm till 8.30 am, said a MeT department official.

    A birds eye view during cloudy weather, in New Delhi
    A bird's eye view during cloudy weather, in New Delhi

    The day ahead is forecast to remain generally cloudy with possibility of light rain. Maximum temperature would be around 34 degrees Celsius, he said.

    Delhi: Fire breaks out at DGHS office in Karkardooma

    Relative humidity was 81 per cent at 8.30 am.

    The city recorded a high of 34.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.9 degrees Celsius on Friday.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    new delhi met department rainfall

    Story first published: Saturday, July 6, 2019, 11:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue