    2 brothers kill ragpicker and the fight was over a cigarette

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 11: Two brothers were arrested for allegedly killing a ragpicker in a fight over 'bidi' (type of thin cigarette) in central Delhi's Daryaganj area, police said on Wednesday.

    The accused have been identified as Shivam, 21, and Mohit, 19, both residents of Vasant Vihar, they said.

    On Monday, police received information that a person was lying unconscious at Lal Gali, Delhi Gate near a shelter home, a PTI report said.

    When they went there they found a man with a stab injury and took him to LNJP hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

    During their investigation, police analysed the CCTV cameras mounted near the spot and spotted two suspects.

    A witness identified the suspects as Mohit and Shivam who were later apprehended from the Delhi Gate area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said.

    Both accused are real brothers and are ragpickers.

    The two said that on Monday around 2 pm they were picking discarded items near shelter homes, when they asked the victim, who too was picking garbage, for a smoke, police said.

    The victim refused to give the siblings bidi and cussed them, and when he was confronted, he slapped and pushed them around and tried to flee, but was chased down, police said.

    Mohit grabbed his arms and Shivam stabbed him in the chest and flank region. Thereafter, both fled from the spot, police said.

    The knife used in the crime has been recovered, they said.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 11:11 [IST]
