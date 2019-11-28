10th pass jobs: Check RRB Apprentice Recruitment 2019 vacancy

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 28: The RRB Apprentice Recruitment 2019 process is underway. More details are available on the official website.

There are a total of 1,104 vacancies under the post of apprentice in the . The process has begun and will go on until December 25, 2019, at 5 pm.

Candidates should be 10th pass with at least 50 per cent marks and should have an ITI certificate. More details are available on ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

Age limit:

General Category: 15 to 24 years

SC-ST Category: 15 to 29 years

OBC Category: 15 to 27 years

PwD Category: 15 to 34 years