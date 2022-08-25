Nagpur: Over 300 screened at camp for differently-abled, senior citizens

Nagpur

oi-Deepika S

Nagpur, Aug 25: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated free equipment and material distribution program to senior citizens and differently-abled people in South Nagpur today under the Central Government's National Vayoshree and ADIP (Assistance to Disabled Persons) scheme.

Speaking at the occasion, Gadkari said that it is the endeavor of our government to reach out to every last person of the society ,to help them in their development and serve them.

In 2016, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Government issued the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act in the country.

Keeping this in mind, screening camps were organised for senior citizens and differently-abled people from 27 February to 23 April 2022 under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana, in which about 36,000 people including 28,000 in Nagpur city and 8,000 in rural Nagpur were screened and 2 lakh 41 thousand equipment and materials will be distributed to all of them. The total cost of all these tools and materials is Rs 34.83 crore.

Programs are being organised in all the six assembly constituencies of Nagpur city for the distribution of these devices, today is the first program in this series. Total of 66 thousand devices have been given to 9,018 beneficiaries of Dakshin Nagpur Assembly Constituency, whose combined cost is more than Rs.9 crore.

43 types of these devices mainly include tools and materials such as three wheeler cycles (hand-operated), wheel chairs, walking sticks, digital hearing aids, smart phones with screen reading for the visually impaired, braille cans (folding cans) alongwith prosthetic arms and legs.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 21:18 [IST]