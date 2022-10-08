Caught months later, man had robbed bank and got a new look

'Vikram Vedha' box office collection: Rs 100-cr mark to remain distant dream

Mumbai

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Oct 08: The collection of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' has slowed down and it looks the film is unlikely to enter Rs 100-crore mark at the Indian box office.

On its second Friday, the movie is estimated to have collected around Rs 2.35 crore to Rs 2.55 crore thus taking the total collection of the film to Rs 61 crore.

The trade trackers are expecting the movie to gross around Rs 70 crore by the end of this weekend at the Indian box office. However, the chances of entering Rs 100-crore club looks unrealistic going by the current trends.

Industry observers say that the Hindi flick is likely to earn around Rs 85 crore in its lifetime at the Indian box office. It turned out to be a big disappointment as the film industry was expected the movie to set the box office on fire. Considering the two big names in the cast, the collection, by far, is lesser than the usual standards.

Why has 'Vikram Vedha' failed to take off at box office?

It has to be noted that Hrithik Roshan's previous film 'War' had minted Rs 317.91 crore at the domestic box office.

'Vikram Vedha' was released in over 5600 screens worldwide and opened to mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The Hindi film is an action-thriller which revolves around cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) and gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). It is a battle between good and evil which leaves the audience to choose a side but it is not easy. The original version starred Vijay Sethupathi and Madhavan.

It is a remake of hit Tamil movie of the same name.

Story first published: Saturday, October 8, 2022, 12:43 [IST]