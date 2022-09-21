YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Two accidents in 2 days on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway kills 6

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Palghar, Sep 21: Six people were killed in two road accidents on the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the last two days, police said on Wednesday.

    The driver of a car heading from Mumbai to Gujarat lost control over the wheels, following which the vehicle hit a road divider and rammed into a tempo in Amgaon village of Talasari tehsil late Monday night.

    Two accidents in 2 days on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway kills 6
    Six people were killed in two road accidents on the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

    Three occupants of the car and the tempo driver died on the spot, an official from Talasari police station said. In a similar accident near the same spot, a car rammed into a tempo on Tuesday afternoon, he said. Two of the car occupants were killed, he said.

    Thane: Tribunal announces Rs 23.20 lakh as compensation to accident victim's kinThane: Tribunal announces Rs 23.20 lakh as compensation to accident victim's kin

    The police have registered cases in connection with the two incidents under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    killed palghar police maharashtra road accident

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X