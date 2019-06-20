  • search
    Transfers to ATS: Notice to 12 Mumbai cops

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Mumbai, June 20: Transfer of 12 officers of Mumbai Police to the elite Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has led to a piquant situation within the force, with the city police authorities issuing them show-cause notices.

    Sources said Wednesday that notices were issued a few days ago to the 12 officials, asking why their increments should not be withheld as a disciplinary action, and seeking replies within ten days.

    A Mumbai police spokesperson, however, denied that any such notices have been issued.

    Twelve officials had applied to the Director General of Maharashtra Police seeking transfer to the ATS without intimating city police commissioner Sanjay Barve, sources said.

    The officials, their ranks ranging from assistant police inspector to senior police inspector, were granted transfer to the ATS.

    But city police authorities were peeved as they did not keep the police commissioner in the loop, sources added.

    IPS officer Deven Bharti, who has had a long stint in the city police, was recently transferred to the ATS as its chief.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 9:15 [IST]
