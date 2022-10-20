'This may give sleepless nights to some': Eknath Shinde on sharing dais with Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, Oct 20: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar shared dais with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis and BJP leader Ashish Shelar at a special dinner held on the eve of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) polls.

Interestingly, Pawar is backing the BJP candidate for the post of the MCA president. NCP's Jitendra Awhad and Uddhav Thackeray's close aide Milind Narvekar are also part of Pawar and Shelar's team.

Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said that Pawar sharing the dais with him and BJP leaders may give sleepless nights to some people. It was a dig directed at his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray. "Pawar, Fadnavis and Shelar are on the same dais...It may give some people sleepless nights, but this is not the place to indulge in politics. All of us are fans and supporters of sports; hence we have come together for its development irrespective of our political differences," PTI quoted him as saying.

Polls for the five posts of office-bearers, nine councillors of the MCA, and two representatives for the general council of T-20, Mumbai, are scheduled to be held on October 20. Milind Narvekar, the close aide of Thackeray, and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad are also contesting the election and filed their nominations from the panel formed by Pawar and newly-appointed BCCI treasurer and BJP leader Ashish Shelar.

On his turn, Sharad Pawar said that they share the same views about the sports despite political differences. "When I was the BCCI president, Narendra Modi used to come for meetings when he was the president of the Gujarat Cricket Association, and current Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Rajeev Shukla (current BCCI vice president) used to come from Himachal. They came because we have the same passion for sports," ANI quoted the NCP chief as saying.

Shinde's rebellion against the Shiv Sena leadership had led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government - in which Sena shared power with the NCP and Congress - in June this year. Shinde's revolt with 39 out of the 55 Sena legislators also led to a split in the party.

Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 9:20 [IST]