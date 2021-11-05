Social media chatter says Mukesh Ambani moving to UK

Cruise drugs party organisers took nod from Centre, not Maha govt, says Nawab Malik

Mumbai

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 05: social media is abuzz with speculations that Billionaire Mukesh Ambani is set to move to London with his family.

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest person since 2018, is expected to make the 300-acre country club in Buckinghamshire, Stoke Park, acquired at a reported Rs 592 crore earlier this year, their primary residence.

According to a Mid-Day report, Ambani's will divide their time between the 49-bedroom London property and their Altamount Road home.

Notab;y, in April this year, Mukesh Ambani bought Britain's iconic country club and luxury golf resort, Stoke Park, for 57 million pounds (about Rs 592 crore).

"Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd (RIIHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has on April 22, 2021, acquired the entire issued share capital of Stoke Park Limited, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom, for 57 million pounds," the company said in a statement.

This is the second major acquisition of an iconic British company by Ambani, 64. He bought British's iconic toy store Hamleys in 2019, to strengthen its retail footprint.

The news triggered plenty of reactions on social media by netizens. Let's have a look

Q- was it Evident since last 1 year that #MukeshAmbani will Runaway from #India ?

A- Yes, Because only #adani was buying Railway Stations, Airports, while Mukesh didnt invest in any such Mega projects, wrote a twitter user.

If Mukesh Ambani leaving India under Modi Raj; who are we to expect a decent life under Modi Raj ?, wrote another.

People seem angry at Mukesh Ambani moving into a plush 300 acre property in the English countryside. I tell you almost all of them would do that if they could afford it. I definitely would. — ? 0 ? 1 (@Subhash_ati9) November 4, 2021