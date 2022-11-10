Shiv Sena's Raut hails Fadnavis, wants to meet PM Modi, Shah

Mumbai, Nov 10: In what could come as a surprise to many, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who was released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on Wednesday after 100 days, has hailed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by saying he has taken "some good decisions". The senior leader has also claimed that he will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon.

While he praised Fadnavis, he did not say a word about Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde. "A new govt was formed in Maharashtra, I welcome some of their good decisions. Dy CM Devendra Fadanvis took some good decisions. We feel that the state is being run by Dy CM Fadnavis and he is leading the state," ANI quoted Shiv Sena (Uddhav) MP Sanjay Raut in a tweet.

Earlier, Shinde launched a rebellion against the party where the majority of MLAs sided with him, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA-comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) government led by Uddhav Thackeray. He was then sworn in as the 20th chief minister of Maharashtra, while Fadnavis took oath as the deputy CM.

"I will meet Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar today. I will be meeting Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis in 2-4 days related to the work of people. I will also go to Delhi and will meet Prime Minister Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah," he added.

A day after a special court in Mumbai granted bail to him, saying his arrest was 'illegal' and a "witch-hunt, Raut said that he will be meeting his party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar. " I don't have any complaints regarding anybody. We haven't seen such political vendetta. I will not blame any central agencies," Raut stated. "I was in solitary confinement, just like Savarkar and Tilak. Even my arrest was political and I used my time for a good purpose. Whatever my party, my family and I had to endure we have suffered. My family has lost a lot. It happens in life and politics," he added.

