Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcome baby girl

    Mumbai, Nov 06: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Making the announcement in a beautiful post Alia wrote, "And in the best news of our lives :- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love, Alia and Ranbir."

    The couple announced the pregnancy in June and ever since then mom-to-be Alia's maternity looks have been making the headlines.

    Alia-Ranbir welcome baby girl

    "Oh happy day! So much gratitude to life for this amazing wonderful blessing of a gift. Thank you all for your wishes of love. Our collective cup runneth over," wrote Alia's mom Soni Razdan.

    On the work front, Alia and Ranbir were recently seen in Ayan Mukerji's much anticipated fantasy drama Brahmastra which also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in the lead.

    Alia is currently gearing up for her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone and will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

