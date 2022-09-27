Registrations for CEED, UCEED 2023 to commence in October: All the details here

Muslim man kills Hindu wife for not wearing burqa

Mumbai

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Sep 27: A Muslim man on Monday evening killed his Hindu woman for allegedly refusing to wear a burqa and follow orthodox Islam customs.

Rupali, who was rechristened as Zara after the marriage, tied the knot with Muslim boy Iqbal Sheikh in 2019. They had a son in 2020.

Caught on camera: Man gropes burqa-clad woman walking on street in Pakistan

"Her family told us she was living separately, with their son, for the past few months because Iqbal Sheikh's family used to pressure her to wear the burqa. We are investigating," NDTV quoted Vilas Rathod, area police in-charge, as saying.

However, the victim was seeking a divorce and the accused wanted the custody of the child. He had called to discuss about the divorce demand on Monday, the victim's family informed the cops.

"They met around 10 pm, and got into an argument over the child's custody. He dragged her into an alley and stabbed her multiple times with a knife. She died on the spot," the police officer added.

The accused has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is underway, he added.