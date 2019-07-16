  • search
    Mumbai Mayor fined for parking in ‘no parking zone’

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Mumbai, July 16: The traffic police issued a challan after Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar's official vehicle was found parked in a no-parking zone, an official said.

    Mahadeshwar's vehicle was seen parked right under the BMC's no-parking signboard in suburban Vile Parle Saturday, said the official.

    At that time, Mahadeshwar, a Shiv Sena leader, was visiting the Koldongari area in Vile Parle.

    His official vehicle was spotted outside a popular coastal fish food joint between Andheri and Vile Parle, the official said.

    The food joint is situated at a narrow and congested road which has been declared a no-parking zone, he said.

    Taking serious cognisance of the violation, the traffic police issued a challan to the mayors vehicle, said a senior police official.

    However, the fine amount was not known.

    A challan refers to the receipt for fine recovered for traffic rule violation.

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has started a drive against unauthorised parking since last week and collected lakhs of rupees in fine.

    The civic body has been imposing hefty fines on vehicles parked within a 500-meter radius of 29 authorised public parking lots in the metropolis, the official said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 8:47 [IST]
