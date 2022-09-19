YouTube
  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Mumbai: Jilted lover arrested for making bomb hoax calls

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Sep 19: A man was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call about a bomb in the bustling Zaveri Bazaar area of Mumbai, police said on Monday.

    Initially, the accused Dinesh Sutar, a resident of Zaveri Bazaar, called the Mumbai police's control room on Sunday morning about a bomb planted in Jamkhed near Beed district, he said.

    Mumbai: Jilted lover arrested for making bomb hoax calls
    Man was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call

    Sutar made another a call to the control room about a bomb placed in Zaveri Bazaar, following which the police swung into action and the bomb disposal squad also reached the scene, the official said.

    The police tracked down the accused after tracing the mobile phone number used to make the calls, he said.

    Mumbai: Hotel gets call from hoax caller, demands Rs 5 crore to defuse bombsMumbai: Hotel gets call from hoax caller, demands Rs 5 crore to defuse bombs

    Personnel from Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station called and asked the accused to show them where the bomb was planted, laid a trap and nabbed him within hours, the official said.

    As per preliminary probe, the accused was disgruntled as he had recently broken up with his girlfriend, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    lover arrested mumbai police crime news

    Story first published: Monday, September 19, 2022, 14:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X