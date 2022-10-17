YouTube
    Mumbai airport to shut runway from 11 am to 5 pm tomorrow

    Mumbai, Oct 17: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, will be closed between 11am and 5pm on Tuesday for post-monsoon maintenance, the airport tweeted.

    "As part of our post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, we at Mumbai Airport have planned a runway closure on Tuesday, 18th October, 2022, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hours," Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, or CSMIA, tweeted.

    With more than 800 flights landing and taking off every day, this yearly practice of post-monsoon maintenance is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous effort, CSMIA said.

    The Mumbai airport is one of the busiest airports in the country for domestic as well as international flights.

    Monday, October 17, 2022, 21:20 [IST]
    X