YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    MSRTC to run 1,500 extra buses for Diwali

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 13: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporate (MSRTC) is set to operate operate special bus services across the state to cater to the travellers in view of the Diwali festival on October 24.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The government would run close to 1500 extra buses between October 21 and 31 to tide over the Diwali rush, an official said on Thursday.

    Of the 1,494 buses, 368 will be operated from MSRTC's Aurangabad division, followed by 358 from Pune, 274 from Nagpur, 228 from Mumbai, 195 from Nagpur and 71 from Amravati division.

    Diwali 2022 will celebrated on October 24, Sunday this year. Also known as the festival of lights, Diwali is celebrated during the Hindu Lunisolar month Kartika between October mid and mid November.

    Diwali is one of the most popular Hindu festivals that symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. On Diwali, the people worship Maa Lakshmi, the Goddess of Wealth and prosperiety.

    In some parts of the country, it also marks the celebration of the day Lord Rama returned to his kingdom in Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, the demon king.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    maharashtra diwali

    Story first published: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 22:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X