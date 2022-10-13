MSRTC to run 1,500 extra buses for Diwali

Mumbai

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Oct 13: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporate (MSRTC) is set to operate operate special bus services across the state to cater to the travellers in view of the Diwali festival on October 24.

The government would run close to 1500 extra buses between October 21 and 31 to tide over the Diwali rush, an official said on Thursday.

Of the 1,494 buses, 368 will be operated from MSRTC's Aurangabad division, followed by 358 from Pune, 274 from Nagpur, 228 from Mumbai, 195 from Nagpur and 71 from Amravati division.

Diwali 2022 will celebrated on October 24, Sunday this year. Also known as the festival of lights, Diwali is celebrated during the Hindu Lunisolar month Kartika between October mid and mid November.

Diwali is one of the most popular Hindu festivals that symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. On Diwali, the people worship Maa Lakshmi, the Goddess of Wealth and prosperiety.

In some parts of the country, it also marks the celebration of the day Lord Rama returned to his kingdom in Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, the demon king.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 22:18 [IST]