MSCE scholarship test for Classes 5 and 8 in Maharashtra postponed again

Mumbai, May 11: The MSCE scholarship test for Classes 5 and 8 in Maharashtra have been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

The scholarship tests were scheduled for May 23. The new dates are yet to be announced. The Maharashtra State Council Exam scholarship exam was scheduled to be held offline as centre based test in all the districts of the state on May 23.

47,662 schools of Maharashtra had registered for the scholarship examination. 6,32,478 students of which 3,88,335 students from Class 5 and 2,44,143 students from Class 8 will appear for this examination.

In view of the increasing prevalence of COVID-19, the pre-higher secondary scholarship exam (class 5) and pre-secondary scholarship exam (class 8) to be held on the same day in all the districts on May 23 2021 has been postponed immediately, a notice read.

This is the second time that the exams are being postponed. Earlier the exams were to be held on April 25, but was postponed for May 23.