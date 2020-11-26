At 2,535, Maharashtra logs lowest daily count in over 5 months; Mumbai figures at minimum as well

MHT CET Result 2020: What we know

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Nov 25: The MHT CET Result for PCM and PCB groups will be announced by November 28. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

Meanwhile the MHT CET Law Result 2020 has been declared.

The MHT CET Result for PCM and PCB groups will be announced by November 28, the authorities had said. The MHT CET law exam for admission to the three year LLB course was held on November 2 and 3 2020.

It may be recalled that the exam had been postponed in view of COVID-19. The authorities had conducted the entrance exam for the five year LLB course on October 11 2020. The results once released will be available on http://cetcell.mahacet.org.