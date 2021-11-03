MHT CET Counselling registration begins: All you should know

Mumbai

Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Nov 03: The MHT CET 2021 Counselling registration for Engineering admissions have begun. More details are available on the official website.

The registrations for the MHT CET counselling for admissions to admission to four-year engineering and technology and five-year integrated master of technology courses for the 2021-22 have begun.

The last date for online registration and uploading the required documents is November 18 and the e-scrutiny of the candidates will be completed by November 20.

"The candidate shall self-verify the seat allotment made to him/her in the CAP Round I by accepting declaration through his/her login..iIf candidate found the claim made by him is not correct and he/she wants to the correct the error...the candidate shall report the grievance through his/her login by online mode only," the CET Cell said.

"Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in Round I (auto freezed) shall pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode through their login and Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds. Candidates who have allotted other than first preference and self freezed their allotment in Round I through their login must accept the seat and shall pay seat acceptance fees through online mode. Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds," the notice also read.

"Candidates who have allotted other than first preference and want betterment in the subsequent rounds must claim the allotted seat in Round I by accepting that seat by choosing Not Freeze option for betterment and shall pay the seat acceptance fee through their login by online mode," the CET cell said. More details are available on fe2021.mahacet.org.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 12:55 [IST]