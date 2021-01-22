YouTube
    MHADA Pune Lottery Result 2021: Where to check

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 22: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHA-DA) will drawn the lottery today for 5,647 flats and plots from Pune, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur.

    The lottery will be drawn at the Nehru Memorial Hall in Pune and the administration has decided to webcast the launch so as to avoid the crowding at the venue in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

    The winners will be notifier through SMS and the list of winners will be available on the MHADA website. 5,579 flats and 68 plots were up for grabs in the Pune division. The final list will be available on https://lottery.mhada.gov.in/OnlineApplication/Pune/.

