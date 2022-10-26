YouTube
  • search
Trending Rishi Sunak Solar Eclipse Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Man booked for tweets against Maha CM; has a history of such posts against leaders

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 26: Mumbai police booked a person for using derogatory words on social media against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

    According to an ANI report, the police filed a case under sections 153A,153B, 500, 504 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against accused Pradeep Bhalekar at Samta Nagar police station in Mumbai.

    Man booked for derogatory social media post against Maha CM Shinde, Fadnavis

    Mumbai Police registered a case following the information got through social media. Cyber police were monitoring social media when they came across Bhalekar's comments on the CM and deputy CM.

    Bhalekar's tweet against the CM and deputy CM was posted on Monday. The accused posted a two-page handwritten letter addressing the high court. He made derogatory remarks and levelled allegations against CM Shinde and deputy CM.

    Maharashtra Deputy CM meets CM Shinde for Diwali greetingsMaharashtra Deputy CM meets CM Shinde for Diwali greetings

    The police said that Bhalekar also made derogatory remarks about the RSS and Hindu groups and tweeted about the deaths of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, writer Govind Pansare, M M Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh.

    The police said that Bhalekar is absconding after the case was registered.

    The search is on to arrest the accused.

    The accused was reportedly arrested earlier for making defamatory comments against Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    eknath shinde devendra fadnavis

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X