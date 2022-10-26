Rupee gains 26 paise to 82.62 against US dollar in early trade

Uber to pay Rs 20K to passenger for missed flight due to driver's delay

Man booked for tweets against Maha CM; has a history of such posts against leaders

Mumbai

oi-Nitesh Jha

Mumbai, Oct 26: Mumbai police booked a person for using derogatory words on social media against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to an ANI report, the police filed a case under sections 153A,153B, 500, 504 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against accused Pradeep Bhalekar at Samta Nagar police station in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police registered a case following the information got through social media. Cyber police were monitoring social media when they came across Bhalekar's comments on the CM and deputy CM.

Bhalekar's tweet against the CM and deputy CM was posted on Monday. The accused posted a two-page handwritten letter addressing the high court. He made derogatory remarks and levelled allegations against CM Shinde and deputy CM.

Maharashtra Deputy CM meets CM Shinde for Diwali greetings

The police said that Bhalekar also made derogatory remarks about the RSS and Hindu groups and tweeted about the deaths of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, writer Govind Pansare, M M Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh.

The police said that Bhalekar is absconding after the case was registered.

The search is on to arrest the accused.

The accused was reportedly arrested earlier for making defamatory comments against Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.