Maharashtra: Seven injured in clash between 2 groups; four held

    Mumbai, Dec 22: At least seven people were injured in a clash between two groups in suburban Andheri, a police official said on Sunday.

    Four people were arrested in connection with the incident that took place near Andheri Pump House late on Saturday night, he said. The clash was a fallout of some old rivalry between the two groups, the official said.

    "Seven people were injured in the clash. We have arrested four persons," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10) Ankit Goel said.

    Those arrested have been identified as Prakash Yadav, Yadav, Rohit Yadav, Ranu Gupta and Vinayak Ambedkar. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder) and provisions for rioting.

    Two of those hurt sustained head injuries and were admitted to hospital, another police official said.

    After the incident, several people gathered outside the MIDC police station in Andheri seeking action against the four accused, who allegedly beat up some women also, a local politician said.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 22, 2019, 12:01 [IST]
