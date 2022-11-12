Maharashtra: Man shoots neighbour’s dog for barking at him

After 'The Kashmir Files', Agnihotri back with 'The Vaccine War'

Mumbai

oi-PTI

Beed, Nov 12: A man in Maharashtra's beed district allegedly shot his neighbour's pet dog for barking at him, said the police on Saturday.

The incident took place in Dharavati Tanda area of Parli taluka on Friday morning, an official said. The accused allegedly shot his neighbour Vikas Bansode's pet dog after it barked at him, he said.

A staffer at Bansode's beer bar witnessed the shooting and informed him about it, the official said, according to PTI.

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 428 (committing mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal) and other relevant provisions, the official said.

No arrest has been made in this regard so far, he added.

Story first published: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 16:32 [IST]