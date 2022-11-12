YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Maharashtra: Man shoots neighbour’s dog for barking at him

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Beed, Nov 12: A man in Maharashtra's beed district allegedly shot his neighbour's pet dog for barking at him, said the police on Saturday.

    The incident took place in Dharavati Tanda area of Parli taluka on Friday morning, an official said. The accused allegedly shot his neighbour Vikas Bansode's pet dog after it barked at him, he said.

    Maharashtra: Man shoots neighbour’s dog for barking at him

    A staffer at Bansode's beer bar witnessed the shooting and informed him about it, the official said, according to PTI.

    Caught on Camera: Pet dog attacks security guard in Noida’s housing societyCaught on Camera: Pet dog attacks security guard in Noida’s housing society

    Based on a complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 428 (committing mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal) and other relevant provisions, the official said.

    No arrest has been made in this regard so far, he added.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    man shoots police maharashtra

    Story first published: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 16:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X