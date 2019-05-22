Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 to be declared by this date, how to check

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    Mumbai, May 22: The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    This year the exams were held between February 21 and March 20. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the results between May 26 and May 30. Do stay tuned for further updates. The results once declared will be available on mahresult.nic.in.

    How to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2019:

    • Go to mahresult.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 7:56 [IST]
