Maharashtra Class 10, 12 exam 2021 will be held

Mumbai, Feb 27: Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be held in the state. She denied reports that the Class 10 examination has been cancelled due to the surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

In schools where coronavirus cases have been found, local authorities have been directed to ensure that necessary hygiene and disinfection measures are taken, the minister said.

Considering the rise in cases in some districts, the local administration has been asked to close schools for some time from March 1 if felt necessary, Gaikwad said.

Earlier,Gaikwad announced that the written exams of the state board's Class 12 will be held from April 23 to May 29, and of Class 10 from April 29 to May 31. The exams are usually held in February and March, which have to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The practical exams for Class 12 will be held between April 1 and 22, and for Class 10 between April 9 and 28.

"The written exams for Class 12 will be held between April 23 and May 29, and for Class 10 between April 29 and May 31. We are trying to declare the results of Classes 12 and 10 by July-end and August-end, respectively," the minister said.

The state has already reduced the syllabus by 25 per cent so that it will not be a burden for students, Gaikwad said.