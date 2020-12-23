Mumbai, Thane and other areas to receive rain for next 24 hours: IMD

Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Supplementary exam results 2020 declared

Mumbai, Dec 23: The Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Supplementary exam results 2020 will has been declared. The is available on the official website.

Supplementary exams are held for those students who are unable to clear all subjects in the annual examination. Those who fail in one or more subjects are given a second chance to appear in the supplementary exams.

The results once declared will be available on maharesults.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

How to check Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Supplementary exam results 2020:

Go to maharesults.nic.in or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Click on the supplementary results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout