    Fire breaks out at industrial estate in Mumbai, no one hurt

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 24: A fire broke out in a commercial unit at an industrial estate in Mumbai, a fire official said on Monday.

    No one was injured in the blaze which erupted around 11 pm on Sunday in the unit located in A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel area, he said.

    Fire breaks out at industrial estate in Mumbai, no one hurt
    Fire tenders at A to Z Industrial Estate in Lower Parel after a fire broke out. Image courtesy: ANI

    It was an "level-1" (minor) fire, the official said.

    Water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 1.40 am, he said.

    Police, ambulance and other assistance also reached the spot, the official said, adding that no injury were reported.

    Read more about:

    fire mumbai

    Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 10:10 [IST]
    X