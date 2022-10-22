Diwali: Western Railway increases the price of platform ticket

'This may give sleepless nights to some': Eknath Shinde on sharing dais with Sharad Pawar

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Oct 22: The Western Railway has increased the price of the platform tickets rate from Saturday in view of the Diwali festive season.

From the existing Rs 10, it has now been hiked to Rs 50. However, it is applicable only in selected railway stations to avoid rush and huddle at the platforms forms during the festive season, railway officials told ANI.

The new price will be applicable till October 31. "In view of the festive season rush at railway stations & to regulate the number of passengers in Railway Premises including Platforms & FOBs, it has been decided to increase the Rate of Platform ticket from Rs.10/- to Rs.50/- over few nominated stations of WR's Mumbai Central Division with immediate effect till 31 October 2022," said a press release.

Mumbai Central, Dadar, Borivali, Bandra Terminus, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna and Surat are the stations were the new festive rate comes to effect.

On the other hand, Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year. According to the official statement of the Ministry of Railways, Indian Railways has notified additional 32 special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for passengers during this festive season. Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes, like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar etc.

Story first published: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 16:42 [IST]